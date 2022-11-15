Congress & Kejriwal Squabble Over Gujarat Election; 'AAP Unable To Find Seat For CM Face'

A war of words broke out between the Congress party and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday over their electoral prospects for the Gujarat elections. After arriving in Ahmedabad, Kejriwal told the media that Congress is likely to get a maximum of 5 seats with a vote share of less than 13% thereby making AAP the main challenger to BJP. Rubbishing this, the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party offered AAP a reality check on its strength in Gujarat. The state is going to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 whereas the results will be declared on December 8.

Appealing to hardcore Congress voters to not waste their vote on the party, Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "Congress is collapsing. Nobody is voting for Congress. Congress had two types of voters. One, the people who voted for Congress as they hated BJP and were tired of 27 years of their misgovernance. The other voter was tired of BJP but would hate Congress more. That's why he was forced to vote for BJP. Now he is voting for AAP. The vote of Congress is shifting towards AAP. People tired of 27 years of misgovernance are voting for AAP. My own estimation is that Congress' vote share will drop below 13%. It will get 4-5 seats."

He also asserted that the Gujarat election is a direct contest between BJP and AAP. Hitting back at AAP, Congress tweeted, "The president of the party which secured 24,918 votes and 0.1% votes in all seats in the last Gujarat election is talking about the party with 42% votes getting 5 seats. Nobody is taking the party, which is not finding a seat from where its CM candidate can save his deposit, seriously". This comes even as AAP announced that its CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi will contest from the Khambhalia seat.

Poll scenario in Gujarat

Gujarat has proved to be an impregnable fortress for BJP as it has been winning the Assembly polls in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the saffron party and Congress which was bolstered by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor. In the end, BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the Sonia Gandhi-led party bagged an impressive 77 seats. In an unforeseen development on September 11, 2021, Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason.

He was replaced by Bhupendra Patel, a first-time MLA who trounced his Congress opponent in Ghatlodia by a margin of 1,17,750 votes. An engineer, he has served as the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation as well as the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. Owing to a series of defections, BJP currently has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 60 seats. While AAP has mounted a high-octane campaign this time in a bid to make inroads, Congress has retained its focus on the Bharat Jodo Yatra which isn't even passing through Gujarat.