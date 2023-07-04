Amid the power tussle within Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the conundrum over the post of Leder of Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra Assembly continues as Congress has also claimed its stake for the vacant position.

Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday informed that he has accepted the resignation of Ajit Pawar from the LoP position and the decision of appointment will be made after the concerned camp gets the majority strength. On Sunday, disgruntled Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become deputy chief minister in the one-year-old BJP-Shiv Sena government, a role he would share with Devendra Fadnavis.

Will have to verify LoP claims: Maharashtra Assembly speaker to Republic

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker stated that the decision will be made after the concerned camp gets the majority strength.

Rahul Narwekar said, "The right to recognise the LoP is solely with the speaker of the legislative assembly. While making the decision, the Speaker will have to take into account, the strength of the parties in the opposition and various other provisions on this behalf then a decision will be taken. I don't think any political party can independently decide their leader of opposition in the House."

He added that whatever decision will be taken, it will be justifiable, and equitable without any biases. "We will take the decision at a reasonable time as per the directions of the Apex court. When I say reasonable time, it means by following all the rules and regulations, under constitutional provisions the entire proceedings will be done in a justifiable manner".

He further said, "The LoP (Ajit Pawar) in the Maharashtra state legislature submitted his resignation on June 30, 2023, which has been accepted by me. Therefore, on this date, the position stands vacant. Being the Speaker, I need to satisfy and confirm who is the leader of the original political party and whether that leader while appointing the chip whip has followed the constitutional responsibility. Once I verify all these claims, then I will recognise that political party".

"Therefore, in the end I would like to say that Justice delayed is justice denied and justice hurried is justice buried," Maharashtra Speaker told Republic.

Notably, after Ajit Pawar's rebellion, the NCP had appointed Jitendra Awhad, an MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa in the neighbouring Thane district, as the chief whip of the party and the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. Meanwhile, NCP's own alliance partner Congress has also entered the fray.

Congress vs NCP over LoP position

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole along with Balasaheb Thorat and several party leaders met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre in a bid to claim the position.

Congress later also convened a meeting of its MLAs and deliberated over to stake claim to the vacant position where HK Patil was present. As per the sources, the leaders discussed in the meeting that the NCP led by Sharad Pawar can only appoint their group leader and there will be no problem in appointing the new LOP after ascertaining how many MLAs are with Sharad Pawar.

The grand old party is pushing the name of Balasaheb Thorat and a letter with the same request will be submitted to the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson, Atul Londhe on Monday said, "The full picture is not yet clear. Why was the Leader of Opposition from the NCP? Because they had more MLAs. But now, Congress has 45 MLAs with them. And as Ajit Pawar has claimed that he has 40 MLAs with him, then NCP will have only 13 MLAs left. The picture would be clear in two to three days," stated Atul Londhe.

He further emphasised that the party with the highest number of Members of the Legislative Assembly is entitled to appoint the Leader of the Opposition. He asserted that this is an accepted formula and no one can object to it. According to him, Congress does not even need to claim anything, as the formula itself ensures their eligibility for the position. Congress' assertion to claim the LoP position has set the stage for a compelling turn of events in Maharashtra's political landscape.