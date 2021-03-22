Congress & Shiv Sena Hold Crucial Meet At CM Thackeray's Residence Amid Vazegate Crisis

Amid the Vaze-gate scandal and the political crisis that has rocked the Maharashtra Government, the Congress party on Monday held a meeting with the Shiv Sena at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence. As per sources, senior Congress leaders namely Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat reached the CM's Varsha Bungalow to hold a crucial meeting.

Reports have suggested that a core group of the MVA alliance with leaders from Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress are expected to hold another meeting today later during the day. This comes a day after NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar announced that the decision regarding the ouster of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh would be taken before the end of today.

What are the allegations against HM Deshmukh?

The crisis imploded within the Maharashtra Government after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray against the backdrop of his transfer and Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's arrest in the Antilia Bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren case.

In the letter, Param Bir alleged that Deshmukh had asked Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore each month from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Several BJP leaders such as Devendra Fadnavis, Chitra Wagh, Girish Mahajan came forward after Param Bir's letter, condemning the alleged illicit activities of the NCP minister and accusing the ruling MVA coalition of corruption demanding the ouster of Deshmukh.

Earlier today Sharad Pawar provided a technical defence to refute allegations levelled by Param Bir claiming that Deshmukh had been admitted to a hospital in Nagpur from February 5 to February 15 due to Covid, and hence Param Bir Singh's meeting with the Home Minister - which was mentioned in the CP's letter to have taken place in mid-February - was a lie. It is pertinent to point out however, that Param Bir Singh in his letter has not mentioned the exact date of his meeting with Anil Deshmukh and has instead said in and around mid-February.