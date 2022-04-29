In a Super Exclusive report on the Hubballi violence, Republic Media Network on Friday uncovered how Indian National Congress was planning to reward the accused. However, the party backtracked after Republic's reportage.

Zameer Khan had reportedly asked his aide Altaf Fitur to reward families of all the accused in the Hubbali violence by providing an Iftar food kit along with Rs 5,000. However, Republic has learnt that the Congress leader's followers have called off the programme following Republic's reportage.

Congress leader Rashid M Shaikh confessed to Republic's senior special correspondent Sagay Raj that ration kits and financial aid is being provided to the families of the Huballi violence accused. However, 70 minutes after confirming it, he said that the programme has been cancelled.

According to the plan, the families of those accused in the Hubballi violence case would have reportedly got the food kit and money by 3 p.m. on Friday from Zameer Ahmed Khan’s office in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The organisers had earlier cited that the distribution drive was being done for the poor families who were 'wrongly framed and arrested".

#RewardTruth: Conversation between Republic correspondent & Congress leader

Sagay Raj (SR): Hello, is this Rashid?

Rashid M Shaikh (R): Yes

Republic's Sagay Raj: I'm Sagay Raj from Republic TV in Bengaluru

Rashid M Shaikh: Tell me, sir

Republic's Sagay Raj: You are providing ration kits to the families

Rashid M Shaikh: Where did I distribute sir? The big person asked me to give

Republic's Sagay Raj: Was it Zameer?

Rashid M Shaikh: Yes... he told us to give. Do you understand Hindi

Republic's Sagay Raj: Yes

Rashid M Shaikh: The police have taken into custody those who were not involved in the clashes as well

Republic's Sagay Raj: Okay

Rashid M Shaikh: Gonti Mistri - there is no washroom to use in his place, they have no money too. So we decided to help these poor people

Republic's Sagay Raj: What all did you give them?

Rashid M Shaikh: Rs 2000 ration kit and Rs 5000. We are giving to only those who are poor

Republic's Sagay Raj: Who is funding this? Is it Zameer?

Rashid M Shaikh: Altaf Fitur Sahab is doing it

Republic's Sagay Raj: Who is Altaf Fitur? Is he the one with Zameer?

Rashid M Shaikh: Yes

Republic's Sagay Raj: Altaf Fitur, the Congress leader?

Rashid M Shaikh: Yes, the Congress leader

Republic's Sagay Raj: Former Mayor?

Rashid M Shaikh: No sir, he is a Congress leader. We are helping those who are poor.

Republic's Sagay Raj: How many people were you distributing it to?

Rashid M Shaikh: 200 people went inside the jail. Out of that, 100 people who are poor, who don't have money and who struggle for food - we are helping them. We are helping them out of humanity.

Republic's Sagay Raj: Is this happening under the Congress banner?

Rashid M Shaikh: No this is not happening under Congress' banner. This is something that we are doing personally from our committee to help the poor

Republic's Sagay Raj: You are doing it on your own?

Rashid M Shaikh: Yes, we are doing it on our own. We are helping only the poor

Republic's Sagay Raj: Zameer is also helping the poor?

Rashid M Shaikh: Yes

Republic's Sagay Raj: How is he helping? Isn't he in Madina? Did he convey it through the supporters?

Rashid M Shaikh: Through Altaf Fitur sahab

Republic's Sagay Raj: If you have more details, send me a WhatsApp message on this number

Rashid M Shaikh: I have openly made you understand what we are doing. Early morning the police arrested those people. What was their fault?

Republic's Sagay Raj: Okay, got it

70 minutes later

Rashid M Shaikh: Sir Namaste

Republic's Sagay Raj: Who is this?

Rashid M Shaikh: Sir, Rashid here

Republic's Sagay Raj: Tell me

Rashid M Shaikh: Now, everything is cancelled. It was just a rumour to provide rations to those who were involved in violence.

Republic's Sagay Raj: What were they saying?

Rashid M Shaikh: 200 people were arrested. There were many who did not have food. To give to them we organised this forum. But after all this, we have cancelled everything.

Republic's Sagay Raj: Okay

Rashid M Shaikh: They have now lost their daily wage. They were getting Rs 5000 and Rs 2000 worth of ration, to 100 people. We were giving to those who were poor and who were arrested in the clashes. The morning after the clashes, the people were arrested before they went to work. Let the persons involved in clashes be punished, I am not saying no, but we thought we will help. Now after the row, the whole plan has been scrapped

Republic's Sagay Raj: Okay.