Congress Announces 21 Candidates For Tamil Nadu Elections Even As Protests Rock Party

Amid protests within the party over seat allocation, the Congress released a list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu have slammed the party's leadership over the selection of candidates for the elections, with many leaders levelling cash for ticket charges against TNCC leaders. The Congress will be contesting a total of 25 seats.

Congress leaders protest against party leadership

Tamil Nadu Congress MP Jothimani on Saturday levelled a sensational charge against her party after she alleged that the selection of candidates for constituencies ahead of the upcoming polls was being done in an 'explicit' manner. In a series of tweets, Jothimani alleged that seats were being given out to candidates with 'money', talking about how the true foundation of the Congress was being destroyed by 'traitors' within the TN Congress. "I am aware of the sentiments that are currently simmering in the minds of Congress volunteers. Selection on Constituency for candidates isn't done in an explicit manner. Lots going wrong. I had knocked repeatedly. Unfortunately no answer. Will the leaders not listen to the voice of justice that erupts from honest candidates?" she questioned.

Arani Lok Sabha MP Vishnu Prasad Sathyamoorthy along with his supporters protested at Bhavani over Congress' decision on seat allocation for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The Congress MP, along with his supporters, raised slogans demanding seats to be allotted to those who have worked for the party and not to 'traitors' who joined the party before the polls. Congress MP Vishnu Prasad echoed ASP Jhanserane's views on money being the only criteria to be a Congress candidate and asked if only those who were rich were allotted seats.

Tamil Nadu Congress leader ASP Jhanserane lashed out at the party's state leadership for not fielding her from the Nilakottai constituency and accused TNCC president KS Alagiri of being discriminatory. The granddaughter of seven-time Congress MLA Ponnammal alleged that the TNCC president had asked her if she had money to spend for the elections and asked if money was the only criteria to be a Congress candidate. Jhanserane claimed that the party was not giving tickets to deserving candidates and was preferring rich candidates instead.

Congress leader Jhanserane claimed that the grand old party did not ask DMK for the Nilakottai constituency despite DMK's offer to give the seat to its ally. Jhanserane further questioned Congress' inclusivity, alleging that rich candidates were given tickets while the poor were shown the door. Referring to Rahul Gandhi as the party's 'president', Jhanserane claimed that his efforts to rebuild the party went in vain and asked if her labour and background did not satisfy the criteria to be fielded from the Nilakottai constituency.

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. He has also announced a slew of social measures like Pongal gift hampers, farm loan waiver, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students, etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

Image credits: @KSAlagiri / Twitter

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.