Congress Announces Candidate For LS Bypolls In Dadra And Nagar Haveli

A day after BJP announced its candidate for the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha bypolls, the Congress has also announced the name of the candidate to be fielded for the Lok Sabha byelections in Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency, reported ANI. Meanwhile, the bypolls have been scheduled for October 30.

Approving the same, Congress President Sonia Gandhi announced the name of Mahesh Kumar Balubhai Dhodi on Friday followed by a statement by the party. The statement reads, "The Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Mahesh Kumar Balubhai Dhodi as party candidate to contest the ensuing by-election to the Lok Sabha from Dadra and Nagar Haveli Parliamentary Constituency of UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu."

Earlier, the Election Commission of India announced byelections in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituencies following the death of its Independent MP Mohan Delkar who was found dead at a hotel in South Mumbai. An investigation is underway regarding the matter. Meanwhile, there were speculations about Mohan Delkar's wife Kalaben's name being announced as an independent candidate for contesting the bypolls.

By-elections in Dadra and Nagar Haveli Parliamentary Constituency

By-elections were announced by the ECI for three Lok Sabha seats across the country including the Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Khandwa constituency in Madhya Pradesh, and Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

The filing of nominations has already begun and the last date for filing nominations is on October 8. Next, the examination of nominations will be conducted on October 11 followed by the last date of withdrawal on October 13.

The voting will take place on October 30 and counting of votes along with the announcement of the results will be done on November 2.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, October 7, announced its candidate Mahesh Gavit for the byelections of the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat. Tribal leader Mahesh Gavit entered into politics in 2014 and this will be his first major election.

