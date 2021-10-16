Congress Announces Plans For 'organisational Elections', Passes 3 Resolutions At CWC Meet

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday said that three resolutions - on the political situation, on inflation and on acute agrarian distress and diabolical attack on India's farmers, were passed during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Friday. He also informed that CWC approved the schedule of organisational elections.

"CWC discussed the organisational election schedule in detail. Elections for AICC President to be held from August 21 to September 20, 2022. Elections for PCC president will be held from July 21 to August 28. Election of President, vice-President and treasurer and executive committee of DCC will take place between June 1 and July 20," the Congress leader informed.

Venugopal also informed that a massive training programme will be held for the party workers. He said that workers from all levels will be trained in party ideologies, policies and expectations of a congress worker, election management, grassroots messaging, failure of the current government and countering propaganda.

Jan Jagran Abhiyan between November 14-29

The Congress will also take a mass agitation 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' programme at ground level across the country between November 14 and 29, on price rise.

"Enrolment of members for organisational polls from November 1 to March 31; The district Congress committees to publish a preliminary list of members by March 31," the grand only party informed.

During the press briefing, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the CWC is deeply concerned that the Modi government has played with internal and external security. He also alleged that national assets were sold by the Modi government.

Surjewala added that all CWC members have full faith in Sonia Gandhi and her leadership. His remarks come after Sonia Gandhi asserted that she is a 'full-time Congress President', refuting allegations of the G-23 leaders.

The CWC meeting took place at Congress headquarters in New Delhi. It was attended by 52 top brass leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Chief Ministers Charanjit Singh Channi, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Bhagel. G-23 leaders like Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad were also in attendance.

Rahul Gandhi should become Congress press: Ambika Soni

Senior Congress leader Ambia Soni said that everyone in the party is of the opinion that Rahul Gandhi should be at the helm of the party.

"Everybody agreed unanimously, where he (Rahul Gandhi) will become (party president) or not is up to him. Everybody is of the opinion that Rahul should become the party president," she said.

Rahul Gandhi had stepped down as party chief following the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. After that, Sonia Gandhi was appointed as interim president by CWC.