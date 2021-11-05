Stepping up the campaign for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra unveiled a special manifesto catering to women voters. Taking to Twitter on Monday, she stated, "My dear sisters of Uttar Pradesh, your every day is full of struggles. Taking this into count, the Congress has prepared a manifesto for women". Apart from the earlier announced 40% reservation in ticket distribution, the promises include an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month to ASHA and Anganwadi workers and three free yearly gas cylinders.

Here are the promises in the women's manifesto:

Allocation of 40% of election tickets to women Class 12 pass girls will get smartphones and girls who have cleared graduation shall get an electric scooter Three free gas cylinders per year Free travel for women in government buses Women will be appointed to 40% of the new government jobs keeping in mind the reservation policy Rs.1000 monthly pension for old widows ASHA and Anganwadi workers will be paid an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month 75 schools named after women personalities will be set up to impart skill training

उप्र की मेरी प्रिय बहनों,

आपका हर दिन संघर्षों से भरा है। कांग्रेस पार्टी ने उसको समझते हुए आपके लिए अलग से एक महिला घोषणा पत्र तैयार किया है।



कांग्रेस पार्टी की सरकार बनने पर



सालाना भरे हुए 3 सिलेंडर मुफ्त दिए जायेंगे।



प्रदेश की सरकारी बसों में महिलाओं के लिए यात्रा मुफ्त pic.twitter.com/8P6BJwoAaE — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 1, 2021

Congress' thrust on UP polls

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra faces an uphill task of reviving the party in UP where it won only 7 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls. On 23 October, she flagged off the 'Pratigya Yatra' in Barabanki. During the course of the Yatra which culminated on 1 November, Congress leaders held multiple public meetings to ensure that the people are well acquainted with the promises. On this occasion, she also unveiled Congress' 7 promises for the UP polls which include the waiver of farm loans and electricity bills and government jobs to 20 lakh people.

In another major announcement, the Congress general secretary revealed that any disease will be treated free of cost if her party wins the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. She added that the government shall bear each patient's treatment expenses up to Rs.10 lakh. Explaining the rationale for this decision, Vadra mentioned, "Everyone saw the dilapidated condition of the health system of UP due to government neglect during the COVID-19 period and now during the fever spread in the state."

On Tuesday, former Union Minister Salman Khurshid divulged that Congress wanted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to become the party's CM candidate in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Speaking to the media in Chennai, he said, "She is the face. They want her to be the CM candidate, etc. But since she is our leader, we must be led by her and we must not lead her."

