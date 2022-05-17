Congress Announces 'stand-up Comedy Show'; Netizens Remind Party Of 'in-house Talent'

The Congress party on Tuesday urged the nation to 'stay tuned' as it was bringing 'India's biggest talent show' to the masses. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Youth Congress remarked that stand-up comedy was 'reflective of social and cultural issues of local and international contexts', and the party has hence decided to launch its very own comedy show.

"We are here with India's biggest talent show. Coming soon, stay tuned for more updates," the IYC's announcement read, along with an image of a woman holding a mic.

Stand-Up Comedy has always been reflective of the social and cultural issues of local and international contexts.



We are here with India's biggest talent show. Coming soon, stay tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/CKJh22OgQv — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) May 17, 2022

Netizens troll Congress

The Congress party's 'stand-up comedy' announcement was met with brutal trolling on social media, with netizens questioning why there was a need to seek comedians when there was an 'in-house' talent in the party. Taking a sarcastic dig at the Congress, BJYM National Secretary Gaurav Gautam reacted to the announcement and said that Congress was finally using a 'democratic way' to choose its next president.

Congress finally using a democratic way to choose its next President. 👍 https://t.co/LFImdUzqLx — Gaurav Gautam (@GauravgGautam) May 17, 2022

considering the immense talent shri rahul gandhi ji have in this regard, will he nurture and coach the standups himself? — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) May 17, 2022

The invincible, the undisputed King of Comedy... 🤲🏼😳😍 pic.twitter.com/kzN7Vqt61L — Stewie Griffin (@homostewie) May 17, 2022

You don't need to hire anyone else. Post Rahul Gandhi video daily. Nothing beats that comedy — sailor (@sailorsmoon) May 17, 2022

Inspired by the leader himself - Rahul jihttps://t.co/rGcYmx9OTx — DirectDilSe (@TheSaneMind) May 17, 2022

Why call them when you have an in-house talent ?? — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) May 17, 2022

How can someone else do comedy when we have laughter King 👑 Rahul Gandhi 😭 😭 😂 — That Kashmiri Guy (@ThtKashmiriGuy) May 17, 2022

Congress adopts 'Udaipur declaration' in hopes of revival

The latest announcement seems to be a part of the grand old party's attempts to reestablish its ties to the youth and masses. Against the backdrop of its repeated state and national-level losses, 400 party leaders, including members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), MPs, state in-charges, general secretaries, and state presidents attended a 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur last week.

At the conclusion of the 3-day event, Congress adopted the 'Udaipur Declaration', bringing in several structural reforms to pave way for its resurrection.

In a bid to tackle its 'dynast image', the party endorsed the '1 family, 1 ticket' reform and proposed that tickets will not be given to relatives of party leaders unless the relative concerned has worked for at least 5 years in the party.

The tenure of office-bearers has also been fixed through the '1 person, 1 post' reform, under which no post will be given to the same person for more than 5 years.

Another proposal, '50 Below 50', was introduced to limit the rising average age statistics of the grand old party. Fifty per cent of members of all committees will be less than 50 years old, the Congress has decided. Notably, despite its attempt to portray itself as a 'party for the youth', in 2020, the average age of the CWC stood at 70 years.