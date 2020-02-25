Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad Appeals To Centre And Police To Control Situation In Delhi

As the tensions in Northeast Delhi escalated on Tuesday, Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad asked the Central government and the Delhi police to control the law and order situation in the capital.

"The situation in Delhi is bad and that's painful. Being the national capital, such incidents are not good. The government is not paying attention to it. The situation is getting out of control instead of coming down. Police are mute, they should help people," the Congress leader told ANI.

Ghulam Nabi Azad further appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to bring the situation of violence under control. He also urged the police to deal impartially and to punish the culprits.

"I appeal to the Home Minister, Commissioner of Police, and Lieutenant Governor to control the riots. I appeal to the people to stay united and maintain peace. Police should take action and punish the culprits. They should remain impartial in such events," the Congress leader added.

Delhi borders sealed

In a massive development, sources have reported that all Delhi borders have been sealed, keeping in mind the violent clashes that have escalated in the National Capital on Monday and continued on Tuesday.

Not only the Noida border but borders across the national capital have been sealed. Authorities have stated that each and every vehicle is to be checked and then be allowed to cross into Delhi. Section 144 against unlawful gathering has been imposed in four districts.

Violence in Northeast Delhi

In a massive escalation of tensions in northeast Delhi on Monday, miscreants resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal has lost his life and one DCP was injured during clashes in Gokulpuri, and as of Tuesday, the number of dead has risen to 10 with 150 injured.

It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters, though the violence has now progressed well beyond politics over CAA into the realm of pure arson and rioting.

