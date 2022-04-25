Congress Appoints 6 Panels For Introspective 'Chintan Shivir'; Big Inclusions & Exclusions

The Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has formed six different committees to discuss six agendas including Farmers and Agriculture, Youth and Unemployment, Organisational affairs, Social Empowerment, Economic State, and Political Affairs in the upcoming 'Chintan Shivir'. This comes after the grand old party announced that an 'Empowered Action Group-2024' will be constituted to address the political challenges ahead and a 'Chintan Shivir' that will be organised in Rajasthan's Udaipur to deliberate on organizational restructuring and other issues in order to strengthen the party.

The Congress party has started preparations to hold a three-day brainstorming session, Chintan Shivir of the party's 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' in Udaipur starting from May 13. The leaders will deliberate on the current political and economic situation and the challenges before the country besides organizational issues. The programme is to be held in Udaipur from May 13 to May 15. One senior leader will be the Convener of the Committee and other leaders will be members of the committee. The Convener of each committee will give presentations on their respective subjects.

Political

Mallikarjun Kharge- Convenor Ghulam Nabi Azad Ashok Chavan N Uttam Kumar Reddy Dr. Shashi Tharoor Gaurav Gogoi Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka Pawan Khera Dr. Ragini Nayak

Social Justice & Empowerment

Salman Khurshid- Convenor Meira Kumar Digvijaya Singh Kumari Selja Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Nabam Tuki Naranbhai Rathwa Anto Antony K Raju

Economy

P Chidambaram- Convenor Siddaramaiah Anand Sharma Sachin Pilot Manish Tewari Rajeev Gowda Praniti Shinde Prof. Gourav Vallabh Supriya Shrinate

Organization

Mukul Wasnik- Convenor Ajay Maken Tariq Anwar Ramesh Chennithala Randeep Singh Surjewala Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary Netta D'souza Meenakshi Natarajan

Farmers & Agriculture

Bhupinder Singh Hooda- Convenor TS Singhdeo Shaktisinh Gohil Nana Patole Pratap Singh Bajwa Arun Yadav Dr. Akhilesh Prasad Singh Geeta Kora Ajay Kumar Lallu

Youth & Empowerment

Amrinder Singh Warring- Convenor BV Srinivas Neeraj Kundan Krishna Byre Gowda Krishna Allavaru Alka Lamba Roji M John Abhishek Dutt Karishma Thakur Dr. Angkita Dutta

It is notable that top G23 leaders (of which some have already left the party) are not included in the panels, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal. Prior to this, the party's working committee will broadly discuss the agenda and subjects that are to be taken up in the Chintan Shivir. This comes as the Congress leadership held meetings with poll strategist Prashant Kishor to discuss the course ahead of the upcoming 2024 general elections. The panel set up by Sonia Gandhi to work on its revival plan has submitted a report on its findings last week. The Congress has also said it will hold elections for the party president and other internal positions in the coming months, after its disastrous results in the 2022 5-state assembly polls.