Congress Appoints Bhupinder Hooda Loyalist As Party's State Chief Replacing Kumari Selja

In a major political development in the state of Haryana, former state Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder S Hooda's loyalist Udai Bhan has been appointed as the president of its state party unit, replacing Kumari Selja. The grand old party has named four other working presidents for the state - Shruti Choudhary, Ram Kishan Gujjar, Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj, and Suresh Gupta. It is important to note that Haryana will be going to polls in the year 2024.

This move assumes significance in the wake of factionalism in the state unit which recently came to the fore with Hooda and Selja chairing parallel meetings on the issues of Chandigarh and the Satluj Yamuna Link canal. Soon after Kumari Selja's replacement, Congress announced, "Congress president has accepted the resignation of Kumari Selja from the post of the president, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect."

A week ago, sources had revealed to Republic TV that Congress was mulling a change of guard in the state unit. Since 2014, Congress has not been in power in Haryana, once considered a bastion of the Sonia Gandhi-led party. The Congress high command has advised the leaders of the Haryana unit to face all challenges unitedly, sources indicated.

Meanwhile, this comes a day after Congress removed former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar from all positions over his alleged 'anti-party activities'. The grand-old party also removed Senior Kerala Congress leader K V Thomas, who was under fire for attending a national seminar organized by the CPI(M). Thomas has been removed from the state political affairs committee and the executive committee of the Kerela PCC.

BJP re-elected in Haryana

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 40 seats. Its principal opponent Congress only secured 31 seats, while the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) gained 10 seats. This led to both the BJP and Congress attempting to convince the Independents and JJP for a post-poll alliance.

However, BJP sealed the alliance with JJP, handing the Deputy Chief Minister's post to the latter. Thus, Manohar Lal Khattar again took oath as the CM, whereas Dushyant Chautala became the Deputy CM.