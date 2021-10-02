Amid the ongoing turmoil within the party's state unit, Congress has appointed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as the AICC senior observer concerning the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. This development comes in at a stage when, as per party sources, the Congress High Command is considering its decision to replace CM Baghel from the post keeping in line with its commitment of the '2.5 years sharing pact'.

CM Baghel to shift roles post-Navratri: Sources

In a major blow to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, sources informed that Congress High Command might make a decision on Baghel's replacement thus keeping in tune with its 2.5-year sharing pact. Sources stated that the shift will take place post the upcoming Navratri festival. Moreover, the ongoing political crisis has also reportedly divided the party high command. On Friday, sources inform that Bhupesh Baghel has claimed the support of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while TS Singh Deo has attested that Rahul Gandhi was on his side. As of date, reportedly 23 Chhattisgarh MLAs are currently in Delhi to support incumbent CM Bhupesh Baghel. State Health Minister TS Singh Deo had sought the top post from Bhupesh Baghel, as per the party's 2.5-year sharing promise. Chhattisgarh is set to contest assembly polls in 2023.

Chhattisgarh Political crisis

In 2018, when Congress trumped the BJP winning 68 of 90 seats, there were four contenders for the post of Chief Minister - Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Charandas Mahant. After much brainstorming, Congress narrowed down to TS Deo and Bhupesh Baghel with Rahul Gandhi finally selecting Bhupesh Baghel for the top post. Sources said that Congress had agreed to divide the CM tenure between the two with each ruling 2.5 years. With Baghel now completing two-and-a-half years of his tenure as the CM, TS Singh Deo has already told Congress to hand over the top post to him within two months, as per the agreed formula. Moreover, Rahul Gandhi is set to undertake a 3-day tour of Bastar and Sarguja and decide on the ongoing power tussle. While Deo has repeatedly hinted at his wish to be CM, Baghel on the other hand has said that he would quit his post whenever either Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi ask him to do so.

Image Credits - PTI