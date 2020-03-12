The Debate
Karnataka: Congress Appoints DK Shivakumar As State Party Chief, Party Workers Celebrate

Politics

Senior Congress Leader D K Shivakumar was appointed as the new Chief of Karnataka Unit of Congress Party on Wednesday by the party high command.

Senior Congress Leader D K Shivakumar was appointed as the new State Party Chief of Karnataka Unit of Congress Party on Wednesday by the party high command. Elated Congress party workers in Karnataka and the members of the National Students Union of India celebrated by coming out on streets in large numbers.

Along with D K Shivakumar, the party high command also appointed three Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working presidents. Eshwar Khandre (Lingayat, Kalyana Karnat Karnataka region), Sathish Jarkiholi (Valmiki belonging to Scheduled Tribe, Mumbai Karnataka region) and Saleem Ahamed (Muslim, Bengaluru region).

 

 

