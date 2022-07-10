Congress appoints five new secretaries for Karnataka, removes two

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appointed five new AICC secretaries in Karnataka after removing two of the existing ones.

While the new AICC secretaries, who will be attached to the general secretary in-charge for Karnataka, are D Sridhar Babu, P C Vishnunadh, Roji M John, Mayura S Jayakumar and Abhishek Dutt, those removed as AICC secretaries are Kuldeep Rai Sharma and Raminder Awla.

"Congress president has appointed new AICC secretaries attached with the general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, with immediate effect," said an official statement from the party.

Babu, Vishnunadh and John are MLAs.

"Kuldeep Rai Sharma and Raminder Singh Awla have been relieved from their current responsibilities as AICC secretaries. The party appreciates their service," the party statement also said.

Karnataka goes to polls next year and the Congress is seeking to wrest the southern state from the BJP. PTI SKC DV DV

