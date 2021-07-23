Congress Appoints Ganesh Godiyal Uttarakhand State President; Harish Rawat Bags CCL Post

Ganesh Godiyal was named president of the Pradesh Congress Committee in Uttarakhand on Thursday, July 22, succeeding Pritam Singh, who was named the new Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader. According to a party announcement, former chief minister Harish Rawat has been named the Campaign Committee leader for Uttarakhand, where assembly elections will be conducted early next year.

Sonia Gandhi has also named four working presidents for the Congress in Uttarakhand: Jeet Ram, Bhuwan Kapri, Tilak Raj Behar, and Ranjit Rawat.

Congress appoints Ganesh Godiyal as Uttarakhand party chief

The party said in an official statement, "Congress president has appointed Ganesh Godiyal as the new president of Uttarakhand PCC. Pritam Singh has been appointed as the new Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader. Jeet Ram, Bhuwan Kapri, Tilak Raj Behar and Ranjit Rawat have been appointed as new working presidents of Uttarakhand Congress."

Gandhi also named new chairs for the Uttarakhand Congress's Campaign Committee, Coordination Committee, Manifesto Committee, and Core Committee. The Campaign Committee will be chaired by Harish Rawat, vice-chaired by Rajya Sabha member Pradeep Tamta, and convened by Dinesh Aggarwal. According to the statement, Aryendra Sharma has been appointed as the new treasurer of the party's Uttarakhand division.

Uttarakhand Congress preps for 2022 elections

The newly-appointed state party leader Dinesh Godiyal, Pritam Singh, and Harish Rawat will be among the 16 members of the Uttarakhand Congress Core Committee, which will be chaired by AICC in-charge Devendra Yadav. Kishore Upadhyay, the previous Uttarakhand PCC chief, has been named chairman of the Congress' Uttarakhand Coordination Committee, while Navprabhat has been named chairman of the Manifesto Committee. Its vice-chairman will be former MP Mahendra Pal.

"Former AICC secretary Prakash Joshi has been appointed as the new chairman of Uttarakhand PCC Election Management Committee and Rajinder Bhandari its vice-chairman. Sumit Hridayesh has been appointed chairman of the Publicity Committee and Sarojani Kainthura as its vice-chairperson," it said.

Dhirendra Pratap Singh, vice president of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee, has been named head of the Outreach Committee, while Vijay Saraswat has been named chairman of the Training Programme Committee, according to the announcement.

Assembly elections in Uttrakhand are set to take place in early 2019.

(With agency inputs)

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI