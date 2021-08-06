Congress Appoints K Muraleedharan As KPCC Campaign Committee Chairman For 2nd Term

Congress on Friday, August 6, announced the appointment of MP K Muraleedharan as the chairman of the Campaign Committee of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. This will be Muraleedharan's second term as KPCC campaign committee chairman. The decision has now been taken by the Congress party which has been focussed on revamping itself in the past few months. Earlier, Muraleedharan had left the position as chairman of the campaign following defeat in the assembly polls.

K Muraleedharan named KPCC campaign committee Chairman

K Muraleedharan while stepping out had accused the state party leadership of the lack of planning in the elections. Following his quitting, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief Mullappilly Ramachandran and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala were replaced by K Sudhakaran and VD Satheesan respectively. UDF At one point was considering Muraleedharan, the son of eminent Congress leader K. Karunakaran for the position of convener. However, he has now been announced as the chairman of the Campaign Committee of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

The appointment comes after he failed to win the 2021 assembly elections. The party had zeroed in on Muraleedharan to contest from Nemom in an attempt to win back the seat held by BJP. However, he lost against LDF candidate, V Sivankutty, letting down his renowned name of being a ‘giant-killer in polls. Muraleedharan will now take up his new position as the chairman of Campaign for KPCC and will attempt to bring the Congress in Kerala back on its feet, after having lost in back-to-back assembly polls.

Change in KPCC leadership

The Congress leadership in Kerala had a major revamp in June this year after the party faced a loss to the LDF in the assembly elections. Following the revamp which saw, K Sudhakaran takes the leaders chair of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, many leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had shown some displeasure. However, party leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had confirmed that there will be more changes in the party structure that will help Congress bounce back in the state.

Congress suffers setback in Kerala polls

The polling for the 2021 state Assembly polls was held on April 6 with an impressive voter turnout of 74.06 per cent. After a hard-fought election campaign, LDF created history by becoming the first incumbent government in Kerala in nearly four decades to get re-elected. The tally of UDF, buoyed by its performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where it won 19 out of 20 seats in the state, was reduced to 41 seats. In contrast, LDF bagged 99 out of 140 seats, 8 more than the 2016 election. UDF's vote share of 39.47% could not pose a challenge to the ruling alliance which garnered a vote share of 45.43%.

