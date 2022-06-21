Congress Appoints Kamal Nath As Party's Observer In Maharashtra As Rebellion Hits MVA Govt

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra confronts a major political crisis, the Congress on Tuesday deputed senior leader Kamal Nath as the AICC observer to handle the political turmoil in the state. This comes in the wake of Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde leading a rebellion against the state government with the backing of over 20 Shiv Sena MLAs. The grand old party shares an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena in the MVA government in Maharashtra.

"Congress President has deputed Kamal Nath as All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer to Maharashtra in the wake of recent political developments in the state, with immediate effect," read an official statement from Congress.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut informed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called for a meeting at his residence and that top leaders are also in touch with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar amidst the political crisis. "Those working with the thought that they are kingmakers will be unsuccessful," said Raut, in an apparent attack on Eknath Shinde. However, minutes later, he added that Shinde was a "true Shiv Sainik" and that he would return to the party fold "without any conditions."

Maharashtra political crisis

Trouble ensued for the Uddhav Thackeray regime after state minister Eknath Shinde arrived in BJP-ruled Gujarat early Tuesday morning along with 17 MLAs of the Shiv Sena. He is said to be in touch with at least 25 legislators who are likely to jump ship, amid efforts of the BJP to regain power in the state. As per sources, disgruntled Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde is being offered a top post by BJP in return for helping the party return to power.

This comes less than a day after the saffron party swept the Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra, winning 5 of the 10 seats. The BJP managed to cross the 134 mark, just 11 short of the majority number suggesting that several cross-voted.