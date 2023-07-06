Congress Appoints Kanhaiya Kumar As AICC In-charge Of NSUI

Quick links:
Kanhaiya Kumar (Image: PTI/File)
The Congress on Thursday appointed former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar as the AICC in-charge of its students' wing.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC in-charge of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) with immediate effect, according to a statement issued by KC Venugopal, the Congress general secretary organisation.
The NSUI is headed by Neeraj Kunadan.
Kumar had participated in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and walked the entire distance from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
