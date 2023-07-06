Last Updated:

Congress Appoints Kanhaiya Kumar As AICC In-charge Of NSUI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC in-charge of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

Press Trust Of India
The Congress on Thursday appointed former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar as the AICC in-charge of its students' wing.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC in-charge of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) with immediate effect, according to a statement issued by KC Venugopal, the Congress general secretary organisation.

The NSUI is headed by Neeraj Kunadan.

Kumar had participated in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and walked the entire distance from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. 

