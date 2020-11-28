Congress Appoints Pawan Kumar Bansal As Treasurer After Ahmed Patel's Demise

Congress on Saturday appointed Pawan Kumar Bansal as the new treasurer of the party after the sudden demise of veteran leader Ahmed Patel who was the treasurer of the Indian National Congress as Interim President Sonia Gandhi handed over the additional responsibility on a temporary basis to Bansal.

Speaking with ANI about the added responsibility on his shoulders, Bansal said, "I am grateful to Congress president Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi for showing trust in me and giving me such an important responsibility. Ahmed Patel ji's political acumen and experiences were unparalleled. I have been given this task in a very difficult situation but I will try my best to perform well and live up to the party's expectations."

Congress working committee (CWC) met on Friday under the chairmanship of Sonia Gandhi and condoled the demise of party stalwarts, Ahmed Patel and Tarun Gogoi. It also passed a resolution lauding the late veterans for their contribution to the party. While the resolution on Gogoi was moved by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the one on Patel was moved by Mukul Wasnik.

According to ANI, during the CWC meeting, party sources informed that many leaders said the real tribute to Ahmed Patel and Tarun Gogoi could be given by coming together and making Sonia Gandhi stronger, in turn making the Congress party stronger.

Ahmed Patel and Tarun Gogoi's death due to Covid-19

Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, passed away due to multiple organ failure in the wee hours on November 25 at the age of 71. The Congress party treasurer had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15. On October 1, Patel, while disclosing that he was tested positive for the COVID-19, had urged all those who came in contact with him in the past few days to undergo self-isolation.

Two days prior to Ahmed Patel's death, 3-time Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday at 5:34 PM after multi-organ failure at Guwahati Medical College Hospital. The 84-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and was admitted to the GMCH the next day. After spending two months in GMCH for treatment of COVID-19 and other post-recovery complications, he was discharged on October 25, only to be admitted again on November 2 due to post-COVID complications and he breathed his last on November 23.

(With ANI inputs)

