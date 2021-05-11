Congress Appoints Surprise Leader Of 5-member Group To Evaluate Recent Election Failure

Having suffered a huge blow in the recently concluded assembly elections, the Indian National Congress on Tuesday set up a five-member group headed by former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan to evaluate the party's performance in the polls. The five-member team constituted by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi includes Ashok Chavan as chairman and Salman Khurshid, Manish Tewari, Vincent H Pala and Jothi Mani as members of the group.

"The Congress president has constituted a group to evaluate the results of the recently concluded assembly elections, with immediate effect. Ashok Chavan will be the chairman and other members of the group are Salman Khurshid, Manish Tewari, Vincent H Pala and Jothi Mani," an official statement from AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.

The development comes a day after party chief Sonia Gandhi proposed at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to discuss the formation of a group to assess the party's debacle in Kerala, Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry. The group will submit its report within two weeks, the communication further said.

While Congress drew a blank in West Bengal, it failed to prevent the BJP government from regaining power in Assam despite forging a formidable alliance of opposition parties. While it managed to be a part of the winning alliance led by DMK in Tamil Nadu, it suffered a huge setback in Kerala as the LDF became the first incumbent government in the state after 40 years to retain power. In another embarrassment to the Sonia Gandhi-led party, it managed to bag only two seats in Puducherry against BJP that won 6 seats.

'Disappointed is an understatement'

On Monday, Congress said the party has to put its house in order by facing reality and drawing lessons from the "serious setbacks". The Rae Bareli MP said, "To say that we are deeply disappointed is an understatement. I intend to set up a small group to look at every aspect that caused such reverses and report back very quickly. These will yield uncomfortable lessons, but if we do not face up to the reality if we do not look at the facts in the face, we will not draw the right lessons".

The Congress chief also asked the general secretaries of the poll-bound states to make their presentations on the reasons for the party's poor performance.