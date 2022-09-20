Days after eight out of the 11 Congress MLAs in Goa jumped their ship to the BJP in Goa, party president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appointed Yuri Alemao as Leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Goa Assembly with immediate effect. Notably, earlier in July Congress removed its former Congress Legislative Party leader Michael Lobo for alleged anti-party activities.

"Honourable Congress President has appointed Yuri Alemao as Leader, Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Goa with immediate effect," an official statement from the party said.

Yuri Alemao's appointment as the new Leader of the Congress Legislative Party in the Goa Assembly came after eight Congress MLAs joined BJP on September 14 giving a major setback to the grand old party amid its Bharat Jodo Yatra. Decimating Congress to just three MLAs in the state Assembly, the eight MLAs joined BJP in presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Michael Lobo removed as leader of CLP

Michael Lobo was removed from the position of Leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Goa Assembly after Congress Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao alleged that some of their own party leaders along with the BJP are planning to engineer defections and weaken the party in Goa.

"A conspiracy was hatched by some of our own leaders with the BJP to see that the Congress party in Goa is weakened and to engineer defections. This conspiracy was led by 2 of our own leaders LoP Michael Lobo & Digambar Kamat," news agency ANI quoted Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Following the speculations and rumours of a possible breakup in the Goa Congress, Michael Lobo was removed from the position of Leader of Opposition of Goa.

8 rebel Congress MLAs joined BJP amid 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Amid the Congress' ambitious 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', eight members of the party, including former Goa CM Digambar Kamat, ex-Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo, his wife Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Phaldesai, Aleixo Sequeira, Sankalp Amonkar and Rodolfo Fernandes, dumped their former party to join the saffron camp in the coastal state.

Notably, the three MLAs who did not switch sides and vowed to stay with the Congress party were Yuri Alemao, Altone D'Costa and Carlose Alvares Ferreira. “The party is not dependent on MLAs. Congress will remain firm in the state even if the MLAs have left it. We are giving our word that we will be with the party and will remain strong. We are not some commodity that can be purchased," Alemao was quoted by news agency PTI.