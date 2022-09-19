Congress Approaches Aviation Ministry To Enquire If Bhagwant Mann Was Deplaned In Germany

Amid reports of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann being deplaned from a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Delhi triggering a huge outcry, Congress approached the Civil Aviation Ministry on September 19. Congress' Partap Singh Bajwa in a letter to Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, sought an enquiry to verify the facts regarding the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

Congress approaches Civil Aviation Ministry

"News streaming on social media that Sh. Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister, Punjab was offloaded along with his entourage from a Lufthansa flight on Saturday, 17th instant, at Frankfurt Airport, since he was found to be in an inebriated state and declared unfit to travel, is doing the rounds. If it were true, it certainly is a bad reflection on the office Mr Bhagwant Mann is holding. Therefore, I would request you to kindly initiate an inquiry for verification of this news from Lufthansa Airlines as it involves not only an individual but the office he represents and such conduct deserves to be deprecated," read the letter, a copy of which was shared on social media.

My letter to Civil Aviation Minister @JM_Scindia ji requesting him to initiate an enquiry to verify the facts regarding Punjab CM being deplaned in Frankfurt. pic.twitter.com/7PrTcFTZQw — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) September 19, 2022

Lufthansa's vague statement

Earlier in the day, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had asked AAP to come clean on the issue. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had hinted that the deplaning of CM Mann could be the reason for the leader missing AAP's grand event. Bikram Singh Majithia, an Akali Dal leader, had asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to reveal the reason behind his absence from the party's national convention.

In the midst of it all, airline Lufthansa issued a vague statement. The German carrier on the microblogging site accepted that it departed 'later than originally planned' and attributed this to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change.

"Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change. Best regards," the statement by the airline carrier read. The carrier, however, remained silent on whether or not Mann was deplaned.

Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change. Best regards — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) September 19, 2022

Image: Twitter/@BhagwantMann