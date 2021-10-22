The campaign for the Madhya Pradesh by-elections took a nasty turn after Congress leader Arun Yadav took a sexist jibe at Union Minister Smriti Irani and BJP MP Hema Malini. Son of late Deputy CM Subhash Yadav, Arun Yadav served as the MP Congress chief from 2014 to 2018 and has been a member of the Lower House in the past. Addressing a rally in Khandwa on Wednesday, Yadav described Irani as a 'dokri' (old woman) and referred to Hema Malini while talking about inflation.

The Congress leader said, "In 2021, the price of edible oil, petrol and diesel is Rs.180, Rs.116 and Rs.109 respectively. What do BJP leaders say? During our (Congress) rule, inflation was a witch and inflation has become a fairy during this government. It has become Hema Malini."

Hitting out at Yadav, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan affirmed, "They were remembering Smriti Irani and Hema Malini. This is the same Smriti Irani who defeated your leader Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. They can say anything they want. Hema Malini is an eminent artiste. We respect our mothers."

"Are these election issues? Will the election issue be whether a farmer's field is irrigated or whether someone has grown old? They make such speeches! Do they have no shame? People have nothing to do with who becomes what. The election issues are food, clothes, shelter, education, medicine and employment opportunities," Chouhan added. As per sources, MP BJP women's wing vice president Seema Singh Jadon lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission against Yadav on Thursday.

The MP bypolls

On Monday, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath claimed that Shivraj Singh Chouhan will have to step down as the Madhya Pradesh CM after the results of the bypolls are declared. By-elections will be held to the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat and the Assembly constituencies of Prithvipur, Raigaon and Jobat on October 30 for which the counting of votes will take place on November 2. Addressing a rally in support of Congress' Khandwa candidate Rajnarayan Singh Purni, he asserted that the people will script a new history as they are tired of BJP's "false promises".

The former MP CM said, "The clock is ticking for Shivraj Ji. After the counting of votes on November 2, the state will remember the number of announcements you made when you are no longer the CM. You announced a bridge where there is no river". Highlighting that loans of 27 lakh farmers had been waived when he was the CM, he accused the Shivraj Chouhan-led government of stopping the loan waiver scheme.