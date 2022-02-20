Congress' Ashok Gehlot Opines 'RSS & BJP Had No Contribution To India's Freedom Struggle'

Sparking a fresh row, on Saturday Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot offhandedly hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stating that RSS has no role in the country's freedom struggle and the guilt of which is prevalent amongst its top leadership. While addressing a state-level convention of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur, CM Gehlot inculpated the BJP for triggering religious and caste-based disharmony to regain power.

Gehlot further said that Congress party leaders and workers have made numerous sacrifices at the time of independence, therefore BJP and RSS members are currently burdened with 'some kind of guilt'. Fascist forces are dominating the country and the atmosphere of fear lingers across the country while media is working under immense pressure and the ED and the Income Tax body are being misused by the Centre, said CM Gehlot.

'Congress has always been strong in Rajasthan'

Further, giving Congress a clean chit, Gehlot said his party has always been dominant in Congress and 'strong' too while urging people to support former party Vice President Rahul Gandhi in preventing fascist forces to come to power. He suggested his party made to visit the remotest of villages to strengthen the organisation while he praised Rahul Gandhi for raising a voice against 'the wrong policies of the Modi government', with no support from the media.

'RSS and BJP had no contribution to India's freedom struggle'

On January 23, the Congress leader alleged the RSS and BJP of distorting history and misleading the country while stating that youth must peruse history and conclude for themselves. Identical to the latest allegations, CM Gehlot had stated that both parties had no contribution to the country's fight for independence under the British Raj and they did not make any sacrifice.

"What rights do they have to mislead the youth? They only know how to distort history," he said in a virtual programme on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

"They never accepted Mahatma Gandhi. Now their people are worshipping and installing statues of (Nathuram) Godse," he said, targeting the RSS-BJP.

"All the development that has taken place...was it done in only seven years?" he had asked.