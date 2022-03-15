The infighting in the Congress continued, even days after the party's debacle in the five assembly elections. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot severely criticised senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal over his comments asking party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to resign and give an opportunity to other leaders. CM Gehlot stated that Sibal was unaware of the Congress culture as he entered the party as an advocate. Having no knowledge of the culture of the party, Gehlot said that Sibal should stay away from making such statements.



"Kapil Sibal isn't a person from Congress culture. He's a renowned advocate who entered Congress. Sonia Ji & Rahul Ji has given him a lot of chances. It's not expected from a person who doesn't know ABC of Congress to give such statements," said Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot. The Rajasthan CM on March 13, proposed the name of Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party's president, further stating that the Gandhis are important to keep the party united.

Kapil Sibal isn't a person from Congress culture. He's a renowned advocate who entered Congress. Sonia Ji&Rahul Ji has given him a lot of chances. It's not expected from a person who doesn't know ABC of Congress to give such statements: Rajasthan CM & Congress leader Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/DdeKJ82Ux5 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2022

Kapil Sibal earlier talking to a private media outlet said, "Leadership is in cuckoo land… I want a 'Sab ki Congress'. Some want a 'Ghar ki Congress'."

Infighting in the Congress

Kapil Sibal is a member of the G-23 group, a conglomerate of leaders who are miffed with the Congress' current dispensation. The group is expected to meet on March 16 at 7 pm. According to sources, the venue is yet to be decided, however, some leaders are expected to join virtually. A day after the rout in the assembly polls, the G-23 leaders had met on Friday to discuss the issues being faced by the party.



Meanwhile in a recent development, Sonia Gandhi has asked the Congress chiefs of all the five states, where the party faced a massive defeat. The Punjab's Congress chief Navjot Singh Sindhu, who was made the state chief after a lot of bickering, even leading to the resignation of the former Chief Minister Amarendra Singh, has also been asked to put in his papers. This is supposedly considered as the first step towards reorganisation of the Congress party. The step comes after the CWC meeting on March 13.

Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of PCC’s. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 15, 2022

Image: PTI