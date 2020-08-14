'Congress Asking Irrelevant Questions To BJP Due To Fear Of Votes': BL Santhosh

BJP leader BL Santhosh on Thursday said that former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah did not condemn the attack on Congress MLA Akhand Srinivas Murthy's house; however, he asked 'irrelevant' questions to the BJP.

In a series of tweets following Bengaluru violence, Siddaramaiah called out the Karnataka government over its alleged ‘atrocities’ against the minorities. Hitting back at the former CM for his ‘irrelevant’ questions, BL Santhosh said that none of Siddaramaiah’s tweets was concerned with the Bengaluru attack, in which his own party MLA’s house was ransacked.

.@NCRBHQ has reported that atrocities on Dalits has increased multi folds under your regime.



Yet your govt is attempting to dilute SC/ST atrocities act.



Is this the way you show your concern towards Dalits? Mr. @blsanthosh?



4/5#AntiDalitBJP — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 13, 2020

The whole nation has seen your cold hearted actions against Dalits when you targeted them for,



eating beaf,

entering temple,

for riding horse,



and the list is long..



Under whose regime were Dalits chased to death? Mr. @blsanthosh?



3/5#AntiDalitBJP — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 13, 2020

The BJP leader said, Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy, whose residence was vandalised by miscreants on August 11, also belongs to the minority community, but Siddaramaiah did not condemn the attack on Murthy's house. Slamming the Congress leader for his allegations over the Karnataka Government, BL Santhosh said that Congress was indulging in ‘minority appeasement’ due to 'fear of votes'.

Ex CM of @INCKarnataka has tagged me in 13 tweets . Not one condemning riots or attack on his own party’s Dalit MLA or asking Govt for tough actions . Same beating around the bush asking irrelevant questions to BJP. Fear of votes & Policy of appeasement. #CongressAgainstDalits — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) August 13, 2020

Congress MLA's house set on fire

On Tuesday, Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's house in Bengaluru was vandalised, allegedly over an inciting social media post by his nephew. Murthy's house was attacked by people after his nephew Naveen shared a ‘derogatory’ post on Facebook regarding Prophet Muhammad.

On the following day, Murthy demanded police security after his house was set ablaze by miscreants. The MLA said the people involved in the violence were not from his party but were outsiders. As per the CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV, the Social Democratic Party of India leader Syed Ayaz was purportedly seen inciting violence by making inflammatory statements on a loudspeaker. Expressing concern, he asked if this could happen to an MLA then what would happen to others.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that146 people have been arrested so far in connection with the Bengaluru violence in which three people were killed and 60 police personnel were injured. Meanwhile, Section 144 of CrPC has been extended in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on August 15. Bengaluru Poice has also constituted four teams to investigate the riots.

