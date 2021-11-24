Congress Asks Amarinder's Wife & MP Preneet Kaur To Explain 'anti-party Activities'

In a significant development, the Congress party on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Captain Amarinder Singh's wife and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur accusing her of indulging in 'anti-party activities.' In the letter, AITC Punjab in-charge Harish Choudhary claimed that several complaints had been lodged against Preneet Kaur by party workers and MLAs in Patiala regarding her 'anti-party activities'. Choudhary detailed that after ex Punjab CM Amarinder Singh floated his own outfit, open announcements and other statements had been made by her extending support to her husband.

"From the last many days, we are continuously receiving reports from Congress workers, MLAs, leaders from Patiala and the media about ypour anti-party activities. This information and news has been coming ever since your husband Captain Amarinder Singh Ji resigned from the party and floated his own party: Punjab Lok Congress. We are also made aware of your open announcemnts in the media about siding with your husband's party," the notice read.

The notice further demanded that Preneet Kaur explain her stand on the issue within 7 days, failure of which, the party will initiate disciplinary action against her.

Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Choudhary writes to party MP Preneet Kaur, seeking explanation within 7 days on reports of her anti-party activities



"... otherwise the party will be forced to take necessary disciplinary action," the letter reads pic.twitter.com/pXsP8GXE7W — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

Channi meets Captain's wife after loyalist stirs controversy

On November 14, Captain Amarinder Singh's wife along with Patiala's mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu met Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. The meeting which was reported to be on the rebellion against ex-CM loyalist Sanjeev Sharma Bittu as the Patiala Mayor, was the first-ever meeting between Charanjit Singh Channi and Preneet Kaur after her husband resigned from Congress.

In a recent public gathering, Sanjeev Bittu had raised slogans of 'Captain Zindabad' following which the crowd reciprocated and reposed their faith in Singh. The gathering had stirred controversy with Harish Chaudhary and veteran leaders reaching Patiala reportedly to remove Sanjeev Bittu from the office of the Mayor. Ultimately, the party chose not to take that risk as Preneet Kaur is an MP from Patiala, and the Captain family is known to hold great influence in the region.

Previously, Preneet Kaur who represents the Patiala constituency in the Lok Sabha had clarified that she had no intention to quit the Congress and follow her husband. In a recent interview with Republic TV however, she had backed Amarinder Singh for his stand on 'anti-India issues', and had credited him for supporting the farmers through their protest against the Farm Laws, which now stand repealed.