Congress Asks Centre To Give ₹10 Lakh Compensation To Kin Of COVID Victims Post SC Verdict

Buoyed by the Supreme Court verdict directing that the kin of COVID-19 victims must be paid compensation, Congress lashed out at the Union government on Wednesday. According to Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, the Modi government wanted to "abdicate" its responsibility to provide assistance to the affected families. He lauded the SC for rejecting the Centre's "sinister attempt" to dilute the provisions of The Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Moreover, he castigated the PM for not showing compassion and consideration towards the kin of those who lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus. Quoting the directives of the apex court, Surjewala stated on Wednesday, "This calls for serious introspection on part of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, about his role and responsibility as Head of the Nation as also his abject and total failure in protecting lives. We, the Indian National Congress, demand that the Prime Minister and the Modi government should wake up from their indifference and slumber to the unfolding human tragedy".

Thereafter, Congress asked the PM to immediately announce a 'COVID compensation fund' in pursuance of the SC judgment. Demanding that the families of the novel coronavirus victims should be provided with a relief of Rs.10 lakh, it also requested the Centre to take concrete steps for tackling the imminent third wave. The Sonia Gandhi-led party also cautioned the Union government against using vaccination as a "branding exercise".

SC Judgement Reflects Failure Of NDMA Headed By PM To Stand With Victims Of COVID@INCIndia ‘s Demand To Create COVID Compensation Fund Vindicated



Modi Govt Refusal To Compensate Kins Of #COVID19 Debunked By SC



Failure Of Disaster Management Minister Shri Amit Shah Writ Large pic.twitter.com/QxY0UwzYU7 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 30, 2021

The Supreme Court's landmark order

Pronouncing the order on June 30, a division bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah observed that the authorities are bound to give minimum standards of relief to the affected family which includes ex-gratia assistance. It held that the National Disaster Management Authority has failed in discharging its duty by not prescribing guidelines under Section 12 of the Disaster Management Act. At the same time, the bench took into account the fact that the government had its own priorities such as providing food and shelter to the migrants and managing the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

The HC said, "No country has unlimited resources. Dispensation of the same is based on a number of circumstances, facts, law. Therefore, we don’t think it is proper to direct the Union to pay a particular amount. This is to be fixed by the government. Ultimately, the priorities are also to be fixed by the government."

Therefore, it directed the NDMA to come up with detailed guidelines for the kin of COVID-19 victims in pursuance of this. It has been given the freedom to fix the compensation amount based on various factors including the availability of funds under NDRF, SDRF and other priorities. The aforesaid directions must be accommodated from a period of 6 weeks from today. Furthermore, the bench also ruled in favour of simplified guidelines for the issuance of death certificates and directed specific rules to be framed for those not satisfied with the cause of death stated in the certificate.