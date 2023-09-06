Congress asks centre to 'not keep country in dark', says 'spell out Parl session's agenda'

The Congress hit out at the Centre stating that nobody from the Opposition parties had been informed or consulted on the special session of Parliament that is to be held from September 18 to 22. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP-led Centre and said, ''This is not the way to run a Democracy.''

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday, September 5 demanded that the government maintain transparency and not hide the agenda of the special session of Parliament.

“Why has this special session of Parliament been called? There has been no explanation from the Centre yet. Our demand is that the BJP should show some transparency and should tell the people of the country about the agenda of this special session. BJP is scared of the I.N.D.I.A alliance,” said Gogoi after the I.N.D.I.A alliance’s meeting at the residence of party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh speaking on the special session said, “Whenever a special session is called, then first discussion happens with all the parties. But this time, we don’t know what the discussion is going to happen. The parliament bulletin also reads ‘Discussion on govt business’.”

Kharge further attacked the Centre in a post put out on X (formerly known as Twitter) by saying, ''BJP wants to keep key issues like Price Rise, Unemployment, Manipur, China’s transgressions, CAG Reports, Scams and Weakening of Institutions etc. aside and cheat our people.'' ''We shall not be deterred in raising people’s issues, we intend to keep our focus on these. Let the BJP know — Bharat Judega, INDIA Jeetega!'' the Congress chief said as he continued to the criticise the saffron party.

The special session of the Parliament

The special session called by the Union government will have five sittings and members will be informed about the provisional calendar separately. The Lok Sabha Secretariat in an official bulletin said, "Members are informed that the Thirteenth Session of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 18th of September 2023."

The Parliament special session was called amid preparations by the political parties for the year-end state assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It has sparked outrage in the opposition circles with many lashing out at the ruling BJP government. With the agenda of the special session remaining unclear, the opposition lawmakers have sought a discussion on a slew of issues.