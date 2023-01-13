Congress Asks If Centre Provided 2 Cr Jobs As Promised; Public's Reply Leaves BJP Elated

'What an embarrassment,' said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, sharing a video of a recent speech of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, January 13. In the 52-second-long video, Mallikarjun Kharge, expecting a 'no' from the public, asked if two crore jobs were delivered by the Central government in a year. To his surprise, the public replied with a 'yes'.

'Wanted to mock Modi Ji...'

Mallikarjun Kharge said, "They are the king of lies. Narendra Modi said 'Choose me, I am a poor man. I will build the nation. I will provide 2 crore jobs to the youth every year'. Did he provide any job?" The public, in unison, replied, 'Yes, we got jobs...we got jobs." A visibly embarrassed Mallikarjun Kharge then said, "You must have received the jobs because you made sincere efforts. You are fighters, you must have fought for it and, got the jobs."

"Congress President Kharge ji wanted to mock Modi ji, therefore asked his supporters whether the BJP kept it's ‘poll promise’ of providing two crore jobs to the people. To his horror, the entire crowd responded with ground thumping ‘Yes’ !!" wrote Kiren Rijiju on the microblogging site.

What an embarrassment 4 Congress!

Meanwhile, strengthening Congress' tirade against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mallikarjun Kharge invited top leaders of 21 ‘like-minded’ Opposition parties — including Trinamool, SP, BSP, and TDP chiefs with whom Congress shares tumultuous ties — to join the concluding function of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30.

Kharge in his invitation letter wrote, “I now invite you to personally join the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to be held in Srinagar on January 30'.

Image: ANI