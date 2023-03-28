Congress Asks Patnaik To Visit Japan After Assembly Session

With Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik planning to undertake a nine-day trip to Japan from April 3, Opposition Congress on Tuesday suggested that the CM visit the East Asian country after the end of the Budget session of the House.

The Budget session of the Odisha Assembly will end on April 6.

The issue was raised by Congress Legislature Party Leader Narasingha Mishra in the House during the Zero Hour. "I understand from media that the CM is all set to start his tour to Japan from April 3. We do not have any objection to his (CM) visit to Japan on the state's interest. But, he should not ignore the House which is on session," he said.

Mishra said some important business would be taken up in the House after passage of the Appropriation Bill on March 31, including the motion discussion on the Mahanadi water dispute issue.

"The chief minister should remain present when the House takes up a debate on all important Mahanadi water dispute matter. Therefore, we suggest him (CM) to take a trip to Japan accordingly," he said.

Sources said that preparations for the CM’s trip are in the final stage and the state is expecting to receive huge investment proposals during Patnaik’s meeting with top investors in Japan, The state’s delegation will be led by Patnaik which will showcase Odisha as a potential investment in food processing, chemicals, plastics, petrochemicals, textile, apparel and tourism for its pro-investors policies.

Japan had been a partner country in the state's flagship investors meet like Make in Odisha (MIO) Conclave, held in December last year.

Recently, while replying in the Assembly, Odisha’s Industry Minister PK Deb informed that Odisha has emerged as a preferred investment destination due to political stability and conducive business environment.

The MIO Conclave 2022 generated investment intents of Rs 10.50 lakh crore with potential for 10.50 lakh employment. Before the MIO, Patnaik had met several industry captains in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

Patnaik also in August, 2022 had attended an investors meet in Dubai and received investment proposal worth Rs 22,000 crore.