Congress Asks Punjab CM To Resolve Issues With 13 Pro-Sidhu MLAs In Panel Meet: Sources

A three-member AICC committee has asked Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to resolve issues with a faction of Sidhu backing MLAs who have raised issues, sources said. With the internal feud widening cracks in the Punjab Congress, sources also informed Republic TV that the Congress Committee is not happy with Navjyot Singh Sidhu's recent comments on Captain Amarinder.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, June 22 met a three-member AICC Committee in Delhi which was formed to end the ongoing factionalism in the state unit and strengthen the party before the assembly polls next year.

As per sources, the three-member committee formed by Congress President Sonia Gandhi comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat directed Punjab CM to resolve issues with the 13 rebel MLAs.

Following the meeting, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat interacted with the media and said, "We have talked to Captain Amarinder Singh in recent days. He gave a lot of information to the Committee. We expected more information on some issues, which Captain Amarinder did give. I am quite happy to say that all the information he gave pertains to the benefit of society's weaker sections like Dalits, Farmers, etc."

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder and Navjot Singh Sidhu have been at loggerheads for quite some time and have gone public against each other. The party leadership wants a united Congress ahead of assembly elections. As per sources, a restructuring of the party and a possible cabinet reshuffle are also on the cards.

Rahul Gandhi meets 13 Anti-Amarinder MLAs

It is to be noted that ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi had summoned 13 MLAs who are dissenters against CM Captain Amarinder Singh. This includes Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Razia Sultana, Charanjit Singh Channi and Bharat Bhushan Ashu and legislators Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Kushaldeep Singh, Inderbir Bolaria, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Kuljit Singh Nagra and Tarsem Singh DC. Apart from this, Navjot Singh Sidhu's key aide Pargat Singh was also called for the meeting.

Punjab Congress crisis

The grand old party's Punjab unit has seen severe infighting recently. The crisis sparked off after party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's spat with CM Captain Amarinder Singh during the Lok Sabha elections. In addition, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was denied a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections by Captain Amarinder Singh. Sidhu and his wife have publicly attacked the Punjab CM repeatedly during the election campaign. Both leaders had sorted out their differences over an informal lunch, but the tussle began again after Sidhu attacked Singh, specifically after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the 2015 firing cases on April 9. He has targeted the CM for not acting against key Shiromani Akali Dal leaders in the same case.

