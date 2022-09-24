Congress Attacks AAP On Delhi's Sewage Crisis; Slams Kejriwal's 'model Of Fraud'

With heavy waterlogging being reported in the national capital due to incessant rainfall, Congress on Saturday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its mismanagement in tackling the sewage problem of Delhi. Congress spokesperson Sandeep Dikshit further accused the Kejriwal-led AAP government of running a 'model of fraud' in the name of education.

"Delhi Jal Board is in very poor condition. The government agency is running in huge losses. Apart from the extreme corruption caused by the AAP government, the Jal Board is under the losses of Rs 60,000 crore," the Congress spokesperson said.

Questioning the AAP government, the Congress leader asked that if no funds were being spent on these civic issues, then where was the money going? "Sewage treatment has also fallen down during the rule of the AAP government. If the government in the capital is not spending money on these issues, then where is the Kejriwal government spending money? From where are these debts piling up on the government?"

Further slamming the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government, Dikshit said, "Free is not a model. The AAP is not giving a model of education, but a model of fraud." He further questioned, "If Delhi government-run schools are so good, then why aren't the children of its MLAs studying in these schools?"

Congress slams AAP for 'model of fraud'

Addressing a press conference, the Congress spokesperson alleged that the education model being established by the Kejriwal government is a "model of fraud" and, if applied in other states, the entire education system will be "ruined". "This is not a model of education, but a model of fraud, a model of modelling," the former MP alleged.

Quoting data, Dikshit said, "AAP had said in its manifesto that 500 new schools would be built. Notably, 142 new schools were built in our time. In our time there were a total of 1006 government schools, in their time there are 1026 government schools. What kind of a revolutionary step is this in which only a few schools have been built?"

Delhi roads submerged in water

With heavy rains lashing Delhi for the third consecutive day, visuals of roads flooding and waterlogging of streets have been reported causing massive inconvenience to the residents and the commuters. Videos of the same have been shared online showing long queues of vehicles moving forward at a snail's pace.

#WATCH | Delhi: Traffic snarls in the national capital after incessant rain pic.twitter.com/uGiJJDgIUk — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

#WATCH | Commuters wade through a waterlogged underpass near Rajiv Chowk in Haryana's Gurugram as rain continues to lash the city pic.twitter.com/q9fysQTGCP — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022



