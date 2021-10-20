Congress Attacks Amarinder Singh Over BJP Alliance; Says 'If He Wants To Eat Crow, He Can'

After former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday informed that he will form his own party for the upcoming state elections, Congress on Wednesday took a dig at the ex-CM, asking him if he had colluded with the BJP in implementing the three agriculture laws against which the farmers are protesting since last year.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, saying that Singh's statements vindicate the party's decision to replace him as CM, added,

"The way such statements are being given in public, the question is whether Amarinder Singh and the BJP were in collusion with each other over the bringing of three black agri laws."

"It seems the BJP and Amarinder Singh were together in bringing the three farm laws," he said when asked about Singh's statement.

Vallabh further said, "99 percent of Punjab MLAs understood these issues and the language used by Singh that he has no problems in tying up with BJP, which brought the three black laws, proves the Congress party's action of replacing him was right."

Earlier on October 20, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat, also said that Capt. Amarinder Singh has proved what the MLAs were saying for some time that he is with the BJP and the Akalis.

"If he (Amarinder Singh) wants to eat crow and go with BJP, he can. Who can stop him if he can't stay with his old commitment to secularism? He was considered a symbol of "Sarvdharm Sambhav" and was connected to Congress' traditions for a long time. If he wants to go, he should," said Rawat.

Congress accuses Captain of being power-hungry

While speaking to ANI, Congress leader Tariq Anwar said,

"Even Rahul Gandhi had said once that those who do not have the strength to fight against BJP and RSS are free to leave the party. Captain Amarinder Singh is one of them. The way he has been the face of Punjab for so long and attached to the Congress ideology, and now forming alliance with BJP, it seems people can go to any extend to for power."

Captain Amarinder Singh to float new party, hopeful of alliance with BJP

The former Army captain also confirmed that his party is open to making an alliance with BJP.

"Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions," he said.

"I will not rest till I can secure the future of my people and my state. Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal & external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake," Amarinder Singh added.

Amid the infighting between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop.

Amid growing speculation that Capt. Amarinder Singh would be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day, owing to "humiliation". Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Singh asserted that he would remain active in politics.

