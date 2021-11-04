Congress Attacks Centre After Reduction In Excise Duty On Fuel; Calls It 'an Eyewash'

Congress has attacked the Centre after it announced a reduction in the fuel prices on Wednesday. The grand old party's general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal called the Centre's move 'an eyewash'. He remarked that earlier, the Centre did nothing when the international crude oil prices were lowest. He hit out at the Modi government for increasing the excise duties on fuel. He added that Congress will continue to protest against this 'daylight robbery'. Petrol and diesel prices will be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 from Thursday.

The meagre reduction of excise duty after exhorbitant cumulative increases in the last years is nothing but an eyewash.



When the international crude oil prices were lowest, the Modi Gvt did nothing to pass the benefit to common people but increased the excise duties. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) November 3, 2021

Similarly, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala too criticised the Centre and accused it of resorting to 'jumlas' and asked when will petroleum prices come to the level in 2014. Surjewala remarked that the BJP-led government hiked excise on petrol by Rs 32.90 and Rs five reduction announced on Wednesday had brought it down to Rs 27 per litre. He said excise on diesel had been brought down from Rs 31.80 per litre to Rs 21.80 per litre. In a series of tweets, he stated that during the Congress government, excise on petrol was Rs 9.48 per litre and that on diesel was Rs 3.56 per litre.

"Kudos to People for showing the "mirror of truth" to tax-parasitic Modi Govt! But do remember - In May 2014, Price of Petrol was Rs 71.41 - Diesel was Rs 55.49/litre but Crude Oil was Rs 105.71/Barrel. Crude Oil is $82/Barrel today. When will the prices equate year 2014?" he said.

Centre slashes excise duty on petrol and diesel

In a big move on Wednesday, the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices which had been constantly increasing. The government's decision came on the eve of Diwali. "On eve of Diwali, Government of India announces excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel. Excise duty on Petrol and Diesel to be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow," the government said. As per govt sources, the reduction in excise duty on diesel being double that of petrol are meant as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season. States have also been urged to reduce VAT on petrol & diesel to give relief to consumers.