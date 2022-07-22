Congress Picks Issue With PM Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Call Over Khadi, RSS & Nehru

In yet another attack on the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the Congress party on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led the central government of destroying the livelihood of those who made the National Flag from Khadi. Notably, PM Modi on Friday urged all citizens to hoist the national flag atop their homes as the country marks "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

Reacting to PM Modi's tweet, Congress Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh took to his Twitter and said, "Hypocrisy Zindabad! They are destroying the livelihood of those who made the national flag from Khadi, which Nehru Ji described as the dress of India's independence. He has been a campaigner for the organisation which took 52 years to hoist the National Flag in Nagpur."

हिपोक्रेसी जिंदाबाद!



ये खादी से राष्ट्रीय ध्वज बनाने वालों की आजीविका को नष्ट कर रहे हैं, जिसे नेहरू जी ने भारत की आजादी का पोशाक बताया था।



ये उस संगठन के प्रचारक रहे हैं जिसे नागपुर में राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराने में 52 साल लगे। https://t.co/2aajcZAfN5 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 22, 2022

PM Modi urges citizens to hoist National Flag

Marking the special relevance of July 22 in the history of India, PM Modi shared some interesting nuggets amid the Centre's "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign. Prime Minister Modi informed that on this day in the year 1947, the Tricolour was adopted as India's National Flag. He further shared details of the committee that was associated with the Tricolour and the first Tiranga unfurled by Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. PM Modi also asked the citizens to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign.

Today, 22nd July has a special relevance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our National Flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru. pic.twitter.com/qseNetQn4W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

PM Modi also urged the citizens to hoist the Tricolour at their homes between August 13 to 15 in a bid to strengthen the "Har Ghar Tiranga" Movement. He stated that this movement will deepen the connection with our national flag.

This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag. https://t.co/w36PqW4YV3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

'Har Ghar Tiranaga' should not be imposed: Congress

Earlier on July 20, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said that the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign should not be imposed on anyone with force. Alvi said, "It is not a question of Congress-ruled states or BJP-ruled states, we are a free country, and one can participate in this with free will but it must not be imposed by force."

"If RSS and BJP started respecting the tricolour then it is a good thing, Congress has always respected India's National Flag," Rashid Alvi added.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

As part of the programme, the tricolour will be flown atop houses from August 13 to 15 through public participation while government and private establishments will also be involved. According to the Home Ministry, over 100 crore people will partake in the campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of the country. It will largely contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, the statement from the Home Ministry read.

Notably, the Centre has begun preparation for the manufacture of three different flags, which will be sold at post offices and made available online.