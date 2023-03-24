Congress Attacks PM Modi; Says Convicting Rahul Gandhi An Attempt To Evade Adani Issue

With "Democracy is in Danger: We Fought the British, We Will Fight Modi," written on placards carried by the leaders, the opposition staged a protest outside the parliament in the nation's capital on Friday, March 24. This comes a day after Surat Court’s verdict against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi convicting him for defamation.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with AAP leader Sanjay Singh, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and several other BRS leaders were seen outside the parliament holding banners, calling out the government.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "People like Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi duped the country and fled to a foreign country. But Modi ji never addressed them. Today I heard a comment from the BJP that Congress is targeting the backward class. But I want to ask which backward class dupes thousands of crores. Adani earned crores in last few years with the help of Modi ji. We talk about Adani, but BJP is deviating the issue to a caste issue. We want JPC."

In a Surat court on Thursday, March 23, Rahul Gandhi was held guilty in the defamation case of 2019. The Congress leader told the court that he voiced for the people and added that whatever he said was not intentional.

Rahul Gandhi's lawyer said that they are not asking for mercy and are going for an appeal. "And whatever it was, it was not intentional. There was no harm to the complainant or to any other person. So the minimum punishment should be given to Rahul Gandhi. But the prosecution lawyer said that Rahul Gandhi is a member of Parliament and all laws of the country are made in Parliament. If he is given a lesser punishment, then a wrong message will be sent across society: that those who make laws get a lesser punishment. And the prosecution then demanded the maximum punishment in the case," advocate Jignesh said before the court pronounced the verdict.