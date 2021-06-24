Congress Attacks Telangana Govt Over Unlocking Measures In The State Amid COVID-19 Risks

On Wednesday, June 23, the Congress party slammed the K Chandrashekar- led Telangana government for unlocking the state amid COVID-19 and called the move 'reckless and careless'.

Speaking in a press conference, All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dosaju Sravan, conveyed his concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus and said the Chief Minister's decisions would put the peoples' life at stake.

Dosaju Sravan said, "K Chandrashekar Rao's reckless, irresponsible COVID-inappropriate behaviour will put the lives of the people at risk. The Chief Minister should to set an example by following COVID-19 precautions and protecting people, instead of putting crores of lives in danger, by getting back to the old madcap ways".

Congress alleges KCR govt 'negligent' amid COVID-19

He alleged, "While experts are warning about black fungus, white fungus and a possible third wave, CM KCR is quashing all these facts signifying an extreme lack of scientific temperament. Does KCR know more than the AIIMS chief and ICMR? Lakhs of Telangana people have lost lives due to this negligent and foolish attitude of the Telangana Government".

He further said, "KCR should know that it is his responsibility to save the lives of people and at least now should refrain from irresponsible and thoughtless acts to avoid a further loss to people's lives".

Dosaju Sravan said, "While experts warn about a potential third wave if proper COVID-19 precautions are not followed, CM KCR is calling them rubbish and creation of the media. We are getting reports that already more than 1,400 children have got COVID-19 over the past 21 days in Khammam district, possibly signifying the third wave, but the Government is showing no concern".

He further claimed that the Chief Minister is lying to people about COVID-19 deaths in the state.

He said, "While more than lakh people have died of Coronavirus in Greater Hyderabad limits alone, official reports claim just 3,000 to 4,000 deaths. We have seen how this negligent and incompetent Government has led to the deaths of lakhs of people during the first and second waves. People should be well aware and follow all precautions to prevent a third wave".

AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan rebuked the TRS Government for deciding to open schools, even as experts warned about the third wave of COVID will have a significant threat on children. He also accused the KCR-led administration of conspiring with private schools managements, paving a way for lakhs of children to quit.

With respect to the Chief Minister's high profile visit to Vasalamarri village, which 'reeked of preferential treatment and autocratic ways', the AICC spokesperson advised that KCR not just focus on two or three villages that were chosen according to their proximity but to show the same interest for all 12,000 villages in the state.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: ANI/PTI/@TELANGANACMO)