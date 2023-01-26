Congress' Attempt To Belittle Padma Awards Gets BJP's Reply; 'cringeworthy History'

A day after the announcement of the full list of Padma awards for 2023, Congress' attempt to belittle the civilian honours was thwarted by the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, January 26. Taking to Twitter, Congress' Jairam Ramesh cited the example of Parmeshwar Narayan Haksar, an Indian bureaucrat and diplomat. PN Haksar was offered the award in 1973 for, among other services, his crucial diplomatic role in brokering the Indo-Soviet Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation and the Shimla Agreement but he declined to accept it.

"Whenever Padma awards are announced I recall the redoubtable PN Haksar the subject of one of my biographies who declined Padma Vibhushan from two PMs- Indira Gandhi & Vajpayee- on the grounds that being in public service was a reward in itself & works must speak for themselves," Jairam Ramesh wrote.

'Rich musings,' says BJP

Labeling the Congress leader's remark on the microblogging site as 'rich musings', BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla reminded that he came from a party, which has the 'cringeworthy history of two leaders from one family who had the Bharat Ratna awarded to themselves during their own tenure!'

Poonawalla's reference was to former Prime Ministers of India Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. The Prime Minister between 1947 to 1961, Nehru was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 1961. Indira Gandhi, who held the Prime Ministerial post during 1966–77 and 1980–84, was given the highest civilian award in 1971.

"I guess both of those leaders did not think about public service like Jairam does!!" Poonawalla said, adding, "Imagine why those who felt that national awards & names of public institutions should be the preserve of one parivaar and its ecosystem cannot fathom the re-casting of the Padma Awards as 'People’s Padma Awards' where merit & grassroots work is solely & transparently recognised."