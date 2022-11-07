Congress Attempts Damage Control, Distances Itself From Neta's 'Hindu' Is Persian' Remark

Hours after Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi made controversial comments on Hinduism, the party has distanced itself from it. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala called the remarks of the Working President of KPCC 'deeply unfortunate' and said that they 'deserve to be rejected'.

Condemning the remarks, Randeep Surjewala said, "Hinduism is a way of life & a civilisational reality. Congress built our Nation to respect every religion, belief & faith. This is the essence of India. The statement attributed to Satish Jarkiholi is deeply unfortunate & deserves to be rejected. We condemn it unequivocally."

The statement attributed to Satish Jarkiholi is deeply unfortunate & deserves to be rejected. We condemn it unequivocally. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 7, 2022

In a clip, which is being widely shared on social media platforms, Jarkiholi claimed that 'Hindu' is not an Indian word but a Persian word. He also claimed that upon knowing the meaning of the word 'Hindu', one would be ashamed.

"How is the Hindu word yours? It is Persian. When you will know the meaning of the word you will be ashamed. There should be a discussion on it," Jarkiholi said while speaking at an event.

BJP slams Congress; JD(S) suspects 'external hand'

After the shocker, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson S Prakash hit out at Congress and said that it has become a habit of the grand-old-party to insult Hindus.

"It is very unfortunate. I don't know what one would gain by making such a statement. He (Jarkiholi) is a staunch supporter of Siddaramaiah. It is the habit of Congress to insult Hindus time and again. Siddaramaiah has also mastered this strategy. I want to know from Congress whether this is their official stand or else they should take action against Jarkiholi," Prakash said.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (Secular) alleged that there could be BJP's hand in the controversy. "There are two aspects to it. One that it is a careless statement. The second is this you really need to ask was the statement made by him or somebody from an external hand sitting in BJP and CBI and ED asking him to do it," Tanveer Ahmed said.