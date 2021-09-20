After Harish Rawat's remark that Navjot Singh Sidhu will be the CM face for the 2022 Punjab Assembly election caused an uproar, the Congress party attempted damage control. Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asserted that both newly appointed CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu shall be projected as the CM face of the party. Lashing out at the criticism surrounding the choice of Channi, he advised that political parties should not grudge the fact that a young Dalit leader has risen to the top.

Surjewala remarked, "Our face will be Sardar Charanjit Singh Channi and Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu as also ordinary Congress workers and important leaders who will be supporting them". Earlier on September 19, AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat told Republic TV, "The responsibility is on the shoulders of the state Congress and Navjot Singh Sidhu. I am confident that he will lead Congress to victory in 2022 by taking everyone along".

Earlier in the day, Channi became the first Dalit Sikh to become the Chief Minister of Punjab after being administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. A three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib, he was a part of the Amarinder Singh-led Cabinet handling Technical Education & Industrial Training, Employment Generation and Tourism and Cultural Affairs. His appointment assumes significance in the wake of SAD and BSP announcing that they will appoint a Dalit Deputy CM if they form the government in the state.

Responding to BSP supremo Mayawati who described the change of CM as a "political gimmick", Surjewala added, "We respect Mayawati Ji. She too should announce that BSP-Akali Dal's CM candidate will be a Dalit. This is our challenge."

Political churn in Punjab

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Announcing the decision on Twitter, Rawat asserted that the party had received a representation from a large number of MLAs demanding a meeting. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation".

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislative Party passed two resolutions- one lauding the performance of the outgoing Chief Minister and the second authorising Sonia Gandhi to decide the new CM. While Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni was offered the CM's post, she turned down the opportunity citing that the Chief Minister should belong to the Sikh community. Though rumour mills were abuzz that Sukhjinder Randhawa emerged as the choice of the MLAs, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped him to the top post.