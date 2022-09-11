Congress Attempts Face-saver; Here's What It Told 5 MPs On 'fairness' Of Party Chief Poll

Amid serious aspersions on the credibility of the Congress president's election, the party attempted a face-saver in a bid to assuage its parliamentarians. 5 Lok Sabha MPs- Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Karti Chidambaram, Pradyut Bordoloi and Abdul Khaleque had penned a joint letter casting doubts on the fairness of this poll owing to the secrecy on who will comprise the electoral college. While this election will take place on October 17, the counting of votes shall be held on October 19 if there is more than one candidate in the fray.

In response, Congress Central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry stated, "The first avenue open for any delegate to file a nomination for the Congress president election is- they can look for the names of the 10 supporters (delegates) at their state at the Pradesh Congress Committee office. The name and serial number are available in the state list. The nomination signed by 10 supporters (delegates) will be sufficient for validation of the nomination."

He added, "If anyone desires to get nominations from ten supporters from different states, the list of all 9000+ delegates will be available in my office at AICC, Delhi from 20th September (11 am to 6 pm), before they file their nomination on 24th September. They can come and choose their ten supporters (delegates) from the list and obtain their signature for nomination. This should resolve the anxiety of anybody about the process of filing their nominations without knowing the names of the delegates. Once the nomination is signed and handed over to the Chief Returning Officer, they will get the entire list of delegates."

Congress president's election

While Sonia Gandhi was at the helm of affairs of Congress for 19 years which witnessed the United Progressive Alliance emerging victorious in 2004 as well as the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, her son Rahul Gandhi replaced her in December 2017. Following a series of defeats in state elections combined with the disastrous performance of Congress in the 2019 General elections, he announced his decision to step down. After attempts to persuade him to take back his resignation failed, Sonia Gandhi assumed interim charge of the party in August 2019.

Despite the letter penned by the G23 leaders and a series of election defeats in 2020 and 2021, the election for the Congress president's post was delayed. While announcing the election schedule on August 28, party general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal clarified that any party worker can file his nomination. However, multiple loyalists of Rahul Gandhi including Ashok Gehlot, Salman Khurshid and Mallikarjun Kharge have publicly expressed a desire for him to return as the Congress president once more.