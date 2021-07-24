Congress Averts Controversy Around Jhakar's 'chabi Kisne Di' Comment With Freedom To Speak

In a bid to control the damage, and avert another tussle in the Punjab unit of Congress, party's General Secretary In Charge Harish Rawat tried to justify former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Sunil Jhakkar distasteful comment by deviating attention to the 'strength of the party'. He said the 'strength of the party' was that everyone had the 'freedom to speak their heart'.

"Who has given him the keys," Sunil Jhakkar had stated earlier in the day, taking a jibe at the present PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had forgotten to mention him in his speech while taking charge of the coveted position during the installation ceremony on July 23. This had evidently miffed Jhakkar, who on getting the first opportunity, expressed his displeasure over the entire incident.

Sidhu takes charge

Putting an end to the speculation, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee replacing Sunil Jakhar. In a bid to balance the power equation between the CM and Sidhu, Congress appointed four Working presidents to the state unit - Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kuljit Singh Nagra.

The installation ceremony took place on July 23, and contrary to everyone's expectations saw in attendance Amarinder Singh. Besides a combined letter, Navjot Singh Sidhu also sent a personal invite to the Chief Minister, in which he had referred to him as his 'elder brother' and has sought his 'blessings' during the installation ceremony. This probably changed the mind of Amarinder Singh, who had earlier demanded a public apology from Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In the ceremony, Navjot Singh Sidhu in a bid to bury the hatchets affirmed that he will take all leaders along. Sidhu remarked, "Let the opposition say whatever they need to. The Congress party is one. We are united. We are together."

Sidhu Vs Capt

Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the Punjab Chief Minister after he denied Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. Later, he was divested of several portfolios which led to his resignation from the cabinet. He later patched up with CM Amarinder Singh over an informal lunch, but it seems to have gone awry as Sidhu began to attack the CM again. After the HC quashed the SIT probe into 2015 firing sacrilege cases, he targeted the CM for not acting against key Shiromani Akali Dal leaders in the same case. Recently, the Amritsar East MLA has taken to Twitter to advise the CM to cut down on power costs, tweeting several radical suggestions. After the High Command hauled the CM over Sidhu's allegations, Sidhu was made state chief, against Capt Singh's wishes.