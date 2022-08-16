Congress 'Azadified' In J&K: Key Man Of Azad Appointed State Congress Chief

Once a rebel, now Congress’ “One Man Army” in J&K, Ghulam Nabi Azad has prevailed as Congress ordered a change of guard in its Jammu and Kashmir Unit. Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appointed Azad’s keyman Vikar Rasool Wani as the new Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

The decision was taken amid mounting pressure from the Azad camp to appoint Vikar as JKPCC chief. Raman Bhalla will continue as Working President to balance the religious equation for the party. Vikar is the one who threatened to resign from the party along with others demanding the removal of then Congress chief GA Mir in 2021.

Ghulam Nabi Azad has been appointed as Chairman of the Campaign Committee and will also be on Political Affairs Committee while Tariq Hamid Karra has been appointed as Chairman of the Political Affairs Committee and Vice Chairman of the Campaign Committee.

Former Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir has been appointed as Chairman of the Coordination Committee. Prof. Saifuddin Soz will be heading the manifesto Committee of the party in Jammu and Kashmir.

Top Congress sources say that these appointments were finalised in early July itself, well before GA Mir resigned; but were put on halt amid the possibility of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir later this year. After the Election Commission of India’s announcement on August 9, that the electoral roll will be published in the last week of November, the Azad camp pressurised top brass to go ahead with the change after which this list was released.