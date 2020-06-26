Congress-backed RGF's Links With Chinese 'lobby' Group CAIFC Appear Amid Other Allegations

In yet another development, Republic TV on Friday, has found a link between the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and a Chinese lobbying group in 2004. As per the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation's official website, in the year 2004-2005 for the Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Contemporary studies there is a mention of the 'China Association for Internationally friendly contact' - which is a lobby group for the Communist Party of China. The association is administered by both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Affairs in China, as per its website and 'establish friendly ties with foreign government agencies, political parties, and prominent political and military figures'.

Earlier in the day, BJP chief JP Nadda alleged that the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation during the UPA years. He said that to divert this public money into a family-run foundation is not only a "brazen fraud" but also a "big betrayal" of the people of India. Taking to Twitter, the BJP national President shared details of 'Partner Organisation and Donors Year 2005-2006' and 'Partner Organisation and Donors Year 2007-2008', which shows that PMNRF donated funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF).

Addressing the BJP's Jan Samvad rally in Bhopal through a video link on Thursday, Nadda accused, "I was shocked and surprised to know that the People's Republic of China and the Chinese Embassy gave $300,000 to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) in 2005-06". A BJP statement later quoted Nadda as saying at the rally that the Chinese embassy gave Rs 90 lakh to the RGF. The Rajiv Gandhi foundation is a Delhi-based RGF was set up on June 21, 1991, and is currently chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and works in five key areas — literacy, promotion of science & technology, empowerment of the underprivileged and handicapped, promotion of excellence in aviation.

Congress-CPC MoU

While Congress has repeatedly slammed PM Modi for 'denying Chinese intrusions in Ladakh', the party is already under scanner for the MoU signed by then Congress VP Rahul Gandhi and Wang Jiarui, then-Minister of the International Department of Central Committee of the CPC in the presence of then-Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping and Sonia Gandhi in 2008. The memorandum was signed to "facilitate top-level diplomatic engagement" between the two parties and consult each other over key international and regional issues. This political blamegame started after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a face-off with Chinese Army at Galwan area of the LAC.

