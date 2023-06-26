Congress Backs Barack Obama's Remarks, Says 'minorities Are Getting Discriminated'

Congress has backed USA's former President Barack Obama's comments on the protection of the rights of Indian minorities. Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari launched a scathing attack at the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and stated that the Centre is trying to suppress minorities and taking away their rights.

Tiwari said, "After hearing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statements now I understand how the condition of the Finance Ministry got deteriorated. In the places that you're talking about, there Muslims are not in the minority but in the majority. If America has done this, then it wouldn't have targetted the minority but the whole other country or the soldiers of that country."

"Minority are in Minority in India, the way the government is taking away their rights, the way they are troubled, Obama sahab talked about that, note his words, he said, if I would have been the President then I would have asked why minorities are being troubled and discriminated. Now your contribution in worsening the country's situation is very much visible."

Nirmala Sitharaman slams Barack Obama

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman came down heavily at the former President of US for his comments on Indian Muslims and and added that under Barack Obama's rule US bombed six Muslim-dominated countries.

Sitharaman said, "It was surprising that when the PM was visiting the US and telling people about India, a former US President (Barack Obama) was making a statement on Indian Muslims…I am speaking with caution, we want a good friendship with the US, but they comment on India’s religious tolerance. Perhaps 6 Muslim-dominated countries were bombed due to him (Obama)… More than 26,000 bombs were dropped.”

Barack Obama's comments on minorities in India

Former President of US Barack Obama, during an interview with a US news channel, said that if the rights of minorities in India are not protected, there is a strong possibility of the country "at some point starts pulling apart".

He added, if President Joe Biden meets with PM Modi, “the protection of the Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India is something worth mentioning.”

Former US official slams Obama

Meanwhile Johnnie Moore, a former United States official also slammed Obama and said the former US President should spend more energy complimenting the nation. The former Commissioner of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, lauded India for its diversity.

He said, "I think the former president (Barack Obama) should spend his energy complimenting India more than criticising India. India is the most diverse country in human history. It's not a perfect country, just like the US is not a perfect country, but its diversity is its strength... Even in that critique, President Obama couldn't help but also compliment PM Modi, and I certainly understand why, having spent some time with him," Johnnie Moore said."

(With inputs from agencies)