Congress Backs Doctors' Protest In Delhi, Asks 'Why Can't Modi Govt Talk To Them?'

Amid the doctors' strike in Delhi, the Congress party on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Centre accusing them of using 'brute force' as a go-to option against protests in the country. Backing the doctors for risking their lives in the fight against COVID-19, Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that it was 'disturbing' to see health workers being beaten up by the Delhi Police. He also questioned why the PM Modi-led government could not talk to the doctors instead of using 'brute force' against them.

Why can't Modi govt talk to them? Brute force has become the go-to option for this govt against any sort of protest. #DoctorsStrike — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 28, 2021

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met representatives of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) at Nirman Bhavan in New Delhi in a bid to bring a resolution to their demands. Mandaviya urged agitating doctors to call off their strike in the public interest and expressed regret over the police behaviour. "I held a meeting with all resident doctors. We are not able to do the counselling because the matter is sub-judice before Supreme Court. The hearing will take place on January 6. I hope that NEET PG counselling will start soon," Mandaviya said.

Why are the Delhi doctors protesting?

On December 13, the Medical Counselling Committee said that counselling for the UG and PG courses is delayed, a matter which is currently under sub-judice in the Supreme Court. After the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) tried to hold a peaceful protest march from Maulana Azad Medical College to Supreme Court against delay in NEET-PG counselling, they were reportedly stopped and several were detained. FORDA president Manish had alleged that "police force was used and many doctors were injured" at the hands of the Delhi Police. The police have, however, denied allegations of using their baton or abusive language against the doctors and said that 12 demonstrators were detained and released later.

Furthering their agitation, resident doctors of several major government hospitals including the Safdarjung Hospital decided to continue their protest until the demands are being met. AIIMS RDA has also threatened to go on a strike on December 29 including a shutdown of all non-emergency services, if there is no response from the government in 24 hours.