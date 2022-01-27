Congress Backs Hamid Ansari's 'intolerance' Remark; 'BJP Responsible For His Statement'

In a first reaction from the Congress on ex-Vice President Hamid Ansari's controversial 'intolerance in India' remark, party leader Rashid Alvi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was responsible for Ansari's statement. According to Alvi, the former vice president would have not made the statement if BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would have avoided doing certain things.

"If there was no talk of worshipping Godse in Chhattisgarh. Mahatma Gandhi was not abused, Slogans of the slaughter of Muslims were not raised by taking out the sword inside Haridwar. Yogi ji didn't say about 80 20 in UP, and if PM hadn't remained silent, then today, Hamid Ansari would not have made this statement. BJP is responsible for this statement," the Congress leader said.

What did Hamid Ansari say?

Speaking at a special Congressional briefing on Republic Day which was co-hosted by 17 organisations including Amnesty International (US), Genocide Watch, Hindus for Human Rights and Indian American Muslim Council, Hamid Ansari said that the BJP government was seeking to discriminate between citizens on the basis of religion.

"In recent years, we have experienced the emergence of trends and principles that dispute the well-established principles of civic nationalism and interposes a new and imaginary practise of cultural nationalism. It seeks to present an electoral majority in the guise of a religious majority and monopolize political power," the former vice president had said.

"It wants to distinguish citizens on the basis of their faith, give vent to intolerance, insinuate otherness and promote disquiet and insecurity. Some of its recent manifestations are chilling and reflect poorly on our claim to be governed by the rule of law," he had added.

BJP leaders condemn Ansari's statement

Attacking Ansari over his remarks, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala said it is unfortunate that someone who has held a constitutional post is speaking in such a manner.