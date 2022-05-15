Congress Backs Omar Abdullah On Politicising Killings Of Kashmiri Pandits; Blames BJP

As National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah has been politicising Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's murder by putting the blame on the Centre, Congress has now shockingly extended support to the NC chief. The grand-old-party claimed that the BJP has indeed failed to protect the minorities of the country and has failed to keep its promise of keeping them safe.

While defending Omar Abdullah, Congress Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, " I feel that he (Omar Abdullah) meant to say that faith in BJP to protect minorities after coming to power, as BJP said previous Governments failed to protect minorities. He meant to say BJP used to tell people that they are for minorities; even the wife of Rahul Bhat said they failed to protect. Many people have been killed; BJP is at the Centre and MHA controlling Jammu & Kashmir."

The Congress leader added, "post-1990s when the collective killing happened, there was nothing like this. But now why Government isn’t capable enough? They (Kashmiri Pandits) are asking why are they being made scapegoats. He hinted that people had hoped, but you cannot satisfy them by showing Films. We demand security of minorities; these killings are targeted and need to be stopped."

'Where is the sense of security?': Omar Abdullah

On May 14, while addressing a public meeting, Omar Abdullah had reiterated the words of the Central government in 2019, that the abrogation of the Article would bring about peace and prosperity in the Hilly region, and asked, "what happened to the promises?"

"The situation is before you to see...They are getting into the houses and killing your brethren...Yesterday, one of our brothers (Reyaz Ahmed Thakor) was killed inside his very home, why? Because he was wearing the uniform of police...Is this the security, is this the peace promised? Just 24 hours before that, one of our brothers (Rahul Bhat) who came back to Kashmir to work as part of the PM's scheme...He was living with his family in Budgam, was posted in Chadoora, they entered the Tehsil office and shot him point-blank, killed him...Where is the security, the peace?", Abdullah said.

Omar Abdullah asked the crowd where was the sense of security promised. Addressing the public, the NC Vice President once again recalled, what he referred to as the tall promises of the Central government, and said, "They had told us, that once Article 370 is abrogated, the sense of fear will go, but it has increased...They said that the sole reason for the separatist ideology was Article 370, once its abrogated, it will diminish. But let me tell you, it is been 2.5 years, and still, there are a few people who do not want to be a part of India. There are youths who are taking the wrong path despite knowing that they will be killed in 6-8 months."